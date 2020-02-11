Availing of govt services by villagers to be made easier: Minister





Under the project, LGD will set up an office at each ward of all unions so that villagers could avail themselves of government services fast without hazards. Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam disclosed the plan in an interview with UNB.

"The Local Government Division will soon undertake a project to execute the plan. Information about population, voter list, the number of poor and orphans, the rate of education and road condition, will be available at the ward office once the project is implemented," he said.

Minister Tajul also said a citizen charter would be placed in front of each ward office so that people can easily get necessary information of the area.

The ward office itself will bear its own expenses through different services, including E-services, photocopy, healthcare, electricity bill payment, visa service, and through selling bus, rail and air tickets.

Besides, the authorities have taken an initiative to implement a master plan at the upazila level. The plan includes formulation and approval of National Infrastructure Development Scheme within 2021. The plan is also aimed at formulation and giving approval to Upazila Development Scheme to ensure urban facilities in villages within the current year. About the development plan for municipalities, the minister said they are working to increase the capacity of municipalities across the country.

"A database is being prepared for all the city corporations and municipalities to ensure the optimum use of government funds and accountability of the officials concerned," he said.

Regarding waterlogging problem in the capital city, the minister said Dhaka Water and Sewerage Authority (Dwasa) is being monitored to make sure that they take proper steps to fix the issue.

"Steps have also been taken to create public awareness on prevention of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases and make sure that municipalities and city corporations are performing their respective duties properly," Tajul Islam said.

The authorities are working to bring all the activities of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) under automation. The development will ensure transparency in project implementation, he said.

Replying to another question, the minister revealed that a specific regulation will be formulated on road digging in Dhaka Metropolitan area to reduce public sufferings.

About waste management, he said City Wide Inclusive Sanitation (CWIS) and Fecal Sludge Management (FSM) support cells have already been installed at the Department of Public Health Engineering for solid and human waste management. The cells began providing districts, upazilas, and municipalities with technical assistance on solid and human waste management. -UNB

























