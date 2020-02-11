Int’l Plastic Fair 2020 postponed





Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) and Yorkers Trade & Marketing Services, Taiwan were the joint organisers of the 4-day fair at International Convention City, Bashundhara.

Plastic industry insiders said the outbreak of coronavirus in China has forced the organisers to postpone the mega expo where a huge number of Chinese businessmen and traders participate every year to showcase their products, technology and services.

However, the BPGMEA in a press statement said the fair was postponed for "unavoidable situation".

It also mentioned that the fair will now be held on June 4-7 June in 2020 instead of February 12-15. -UNB















