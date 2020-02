PIROJPUR, Feb 10: Saiful Islam Jemi, an organizing secretary of Pirojpur Sadar upazila unit of Jubo League, was killed in Mollik Bari Bazar area of the district on Monday.

Police sources said the accident occurred when a truck hit Jemi who sat on a motorcycle. He died on the spot, they added.

Two people were injured in the accident critically and they were admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital. Police seized the killer truck.