

Phillip Schofield: Wife Stephanie supports presenter’s ‘brave step’

Stephanie Lowe told The Sun that she loved the TV star "as much today as I ever have" and that she would "still be there, holding his hand" in the future.

It follows her husband's announcement last week that he was "coming to terms with the fact that I am gay".

His statement prompted an outpouring of support that continued on Sunday's Dancing on Ice, which he co-presents.

"You have always been an absolute legend but never, never ever more so than this week my friend," said dancer Ashley Banjo, a judge on the ITV programme.

"I think I speak on behalf of all of us when I say we've got nothing but love and respect for you."

In a statement given to The Sun newspaper, Schofield's wife of 27 years acknowledged her husband's announcement had been "difficult" for the family.

She said they had both been "awestruck by the strength and love" of their two daughters, "even as they've been trying to make sense of it all themselves".

"Everyone should be proud to live their own truth," Lowe continued in her first public statement since her husband's announcement.

Lowe's comments followed an interview Schofield gave to The Sun on Sunday, in which he admitted he did not know what the future held for him and his family.

"It has taken me a long time to get here [and] I am not rushing to get to any other place," the This Morning presenter was quoted as saying.

"We will always be a family. That is the one definite, constant, absolute positive thing. And where the wind blows us I don't know."

The 57-year-old also revealed he had known he was gay when he married Lowe in 1993 and that he had been "perhaps a bit naive".

"I was confused by what it was. I thought maybe I was bisexual," he told the newspaper. "But over time I realised and started coming to terms with it."









Schofield added that his wife had "known for a while" that he was gay.

The star, who started his career as a continuity announcer on the BBC, spoke to The Sun shortly after his announcement on Friday.

That was followed by an interview with his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby, in which he said coming out was "absolutely [his] decision".

