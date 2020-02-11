Video
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:47 PM
Shooting of ‘Adventure of Sundarbans’ to start soon

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Culture Desk

The actors of the movie titled 'Adventure of Sundarbans', a joint production of Bongobd with government fund, were introduced through an introductory programme on February 10 at 5pm. The programme was held at the Biswa Shahitto Kendra in the city.
Eminent scholar and writer Dr. Muhammad Zafor Iqbal introduced the artisans in the ceremony.
Abu Raihan Jewel is going to direct the movie 'Adventure of Sundarbans' while Zakaria Shoukhin has written its script. Siam and Porimoni are going to play the central roles in the movie. Besides, Shahidul Alam Sacchu, Azad Abul Kalam, Munira Mithu, Kochi Khandakar, Ashish Khandakar and a group of child artistes will act in the movie among others.
The shooting of the movie, based on the story of child novel named 'Ratul er Din, Ratul er Raat' by Dr Muhammad Zafor Iqbal, will be started from March 13. The shooting will take place in several locations across the country including Dhaka, Mongla, Sundarbans, and panoramic places on rivers across Chandpur and Barishal. Sumon Sarkar will work as the cinematographer while Samurai Maruf as the art director.
About the movie, Mushfiqur Rahman Monju from Bongobd said, "There is an ongoing crisis of unique plots in the Bangladeshi film industry. In this concern, we are glad to be engaged in making a movie whose plot is written by a famous writer."




"We feel proud for having the Government of Bangladesh as the co-producer of the movie. For sure, 'Adventure of Sundarban" is going to be an all-good movie," he added.


