Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:47 PM
Home Art & Culture

Milton Safi's book ‘Nibhrite Nirbashone’ unveiled

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Culture Desk

Milton Safi's third book `Nibhrite Nirbashaone` has been unveiled. The unveiling ceremony was held at Nasrul Hamid auditorium of Dhaka Reporter's Unity on February 7. State Minister for Cultural Affairs-- KM Khalid MP graced the occasion as the chief guest while managing director of NRB Global Bank-- Syed Habib Hasnat attended the programme as the guest of honour. CEO of Commerce Bank Securities and Investment RQM Forkan, general secretary of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalist Shaban Mahmud, writer and child organiser Lelin Chowdhury, elocutionist and editor of Anondo Bhuban Iqbal Khurshed, spoke at the ceromony as the special guests among others.
Speakers of the programme appreciated Milton Safi's work and congratulated him. Milton Safi has written the book after a 15- year long hiatus for Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2020. His book, `Nibhrite Nirbashaone`, is a collection of poetry which published from Shikha Publications. Earlier his two books titled `Kalopurush and `Ekti Shapnoshanato Narir Jonn Prathorna` were published at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2004 and 2005 respectively.
Writer and a brand manager, Milton Safi was born in a small village on the bank of the river Kumar in the district of Faridpur and bred in Cantonment in Dhaka. After completing his Master's of Business Administration (MBA) degree with a good score he joined a private bank as the PR and brand professional in the year 2008.


