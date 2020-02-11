

Milton Safi's book ‘Nibhrite Nirbashone’ unveiled

Speakers of the programme appreciated Milton Safi's work and congratulated him. Milton Safi has written the book after a 15- year long hiatus for Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2020. His book, `Nibhrite Nirbashaone`, is a collection of poetry which published from Shikha Publications. Earlier his two books titled `Kalopurush and `Ekti Shapnoshanato Narir Jonn Prathorna` were published at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2004 and 2005 respectively.

Writer and a brand manager, Milton Safi was born in a small village on the bank of the river Kumar in the district of Faridpur and bred in Cantonment in Dhaka. After completing his Master's of Business Administration (MBA) degree with a good score he joined a private bank as the PR and brand professional in the year 2008.















