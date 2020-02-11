Video
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:47 PM
Home Eduvista

IHD organizes view exchange meeting on teaching

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Eduvista Desk

A view exchange meeting on 'Challenges in teaching in schools and colleges in Bangladesh' will be held on February 12, at 4 pm on the 76th birth day of Prof Quazi Faruque Ahmed, member, National Education Policy 2010 Committee. The programme will be organized jointly by national level teachers' organizations and Initiative for Human Development (IHD) a member- organization of Asia South Pacific Association for Basic and Adult Education (ASPBAE), at 137 D/1, Green Road 5th floor, Farm gate, Dhaka. Teachers, head teachers and principals of schools and colleges of Dhaka city, representatives of Education NGOs will attend at the event.



