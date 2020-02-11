Canadian team visits BRRI

Video
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020
Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020
An academic delegation of Global Institute for Food Security (GIFS) at the University of Saskatchewan from Canada headed by its Director of Strategic Partnership Coordination Steve Visscher visited Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) on February 9, 2020.
BRRI Director General Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir presided over the opinion exchange meeting organized on the occasion while BRRI Director (Research) Dr Tamal Lata Aditya and BRRI Director (Administration) Dr Krishna Pada Halder, Heads of BRRI research divisions and sections were present.
Sharing his ideas in an opinion exchange meeting Visscher pointed out that visiting BRRI was an eye opening experience for him about Bangladesh's Food security and resilience. He also remarked that collection of about eight thousand germplasm in BRRI gene bank is a hidden treasure for exploring new varieties and increasing genetic gain.









