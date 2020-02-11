Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:47 PM
latest Trawler capsizes in Bay; 15 Rohingyas die        3 Bangladeshi players among 5 sanctioned for brawl after final      
Home Eduvista

NUB holds 5th convocation

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Eduvista Desk

NUB holds 5th convocation

NUB holds 5th convocation

The 5th Convocation of Northern University Bangladesh (NUB) held on February 9, 2020, at NUB Permanent Campus, Dhaka. Dr Dipu Moni, MP, Minister, Ministry of Education, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh presided over the ceremony on behalf of the Honourable President & Chancellor Abdul Hamid while Ayman Sadiq, Founder-CEO, 10 Minute School and Hussain M Elius, CEO, Pathao Ltd were present as the convocation speakers. The ceremony was also addressed by Prof Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah, Chairman, NUB Trust and Prof Dr Anwar Hossain, Vice-Chancellor of NUB.  Dr Dipu Moni, MP, opined that the private universities must take measures to remove all the barriers in respect of imparting quality higher education in their own interest. More sincere endeavours of the private universities are required to attain the desired goal. And congratulating the graduates, the Education Minister urged upon them to work for the interest of the common people. Undergraduate and graduate degrees were conferred on the 3435 students from different disciplines, and ten meritorious students were awarded Gold Medals for their excellent results.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IHD organizes view exchange meeting on teaching
Dr Syed Ejaz Ahmed, Dean, Faculty of Math & Science, Brock University
Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah, Chairmen, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh
Canadian team visits BRRI
NUB holds 5th convocation
“5th Int’l Business Genius BD-2020” held at NSU
Dan Cake promotes Spelling Bee 5th season
IU launches digital library access centre


Latest News
AL leader found dead in Habiganj
BSMRSTU students' demonstration enter 6th day
Onion prices drop at Hili port markets
Scientists discover mysterious virus in Brazil
Lone wolf traveled 8,700 miles looking for a mate
Warner takes step to cricket redemption with top Australia honour
ICC to use no-ball technology for women’s World T20
‘Like Europe in medieval times’: virus slows China’s economy
'Drug trader' killed in ‘gunfight’ with DB
Tax payments via QR codes promoted in China for epidemic control
Most Read News
Arthur ‘happy and comfortable’ with Malinga's captaincy
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’
Drives against corruption, drugs, terrorism to continue: PM
Novels, poetry books drawing crowd at Ekushey Book Fair
'Robber ring leader' killed in 'shootout'
No permanent employment for government projects: SC
7 workers of steel mills burnt in smelter fire
Annual meeting of ICOM Bangladesh National Committee held at Asiatic Society of Bangladesh
Half of Bangladesh will be empty If citizenship offered
1st Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft