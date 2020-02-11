NUB holds 5th convocation

The 5th Convocation of Northern University Bangladesh (NUB) held on February 9, 2020, at NUB Permanent Campus, Dhaka. Dr Dipu Moni, MP, Minister, Ministry of Education, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh presided over the ceremony on behalf of the Honourable President & Chancellor Abdul Hamid while Ayman Sadiq, Founder-CEO, 10 Minute School and Hussain M Elius, CEO, Pathao Ltd were present as the convocation speakers. The ceremony was also addressed by Prof Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah, Chairman, NUB Trust and Prof Dr Anwar Hossain, Vice-Chancellor of NUB. Dr Dipu Moni, MP, opined that the private universities must take measures to remove all the barriers in respect of imparting quality higher education in their own interest. More sincere endeavours of the private universities are required to attain the desired goal. And congratulating the graduates, the Education Minister urged upon them to work for the interest of the common people. Undergraduate and graduate degrees were conferred on the 3435 students from different disciplines, and ten meritorious students were awarded Gold Medals for their excellent results.