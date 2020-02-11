Video
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020
Eduvista

"5th Int'l Business Genius BD-2020" held at NSU

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Eduvista Desk

“5th Int’l Business Genius BD-2020” held at NSU

“5th Int’l Business Genius BD-2020” held at NSU

The first private university and the number one ranked private university of Bangladesh, North South University (NSU) in collaboration with Career and Placement Centre (CPC) of North South University (NSU) and Business Genius Bangladesh organized "5th International Business Genius Bangladesh-2020" powered by Google and The West Park Inn Dhaka on February 10, 2020.
In order to promote creative modes of learning, build an efficient workforce and to adapt with the ever-competitive global market place, the 5th International Business Genius Bangladesh - 2020 invited students from secondary, higher secondary and university level of different renowned educational institutions of Bangladesh. Almost 200 students, teachers and guardians from 30 renowned schools, colleges, and universities were present in the event. The "5th International Business Genius Bangladesh - 2020" celebrated the Mujib Year on the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This daylong event included Grand opening ceremony, workshop on soft skill development & career planning seminar, business case solution, public speaking, cultural events, skill evaluation test, short film shows, briefing and discussion sessions, award giving ceremony and so on.









