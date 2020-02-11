Video
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:46 PM
Dan Cake promotes Spelling Bee 5th season

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Eduvista Desk

The most famous television show of the country, Spelling Bee, launches its 5th season through a press meet on February 10, 2020 at The Daily Star Centre. Dan Cake, the leading snack brand of the country, is the title sponsor for this year's Spelling Bee. This year, the competition is titled as- "Dan Cake Spelling Bee, Enlightened by The Daily Star, Brought to you by Champs21.com".
Mahfuz Anam, The Editor and The Publisher of The Daily Star, Nazim Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of Pandughar Group,  Firoz Ahmed, COO of Dan foods ltd,  Shykh Seraj, Director and Head of News of Channel i,  and CEO of Champs21.com, Russell T Ahmed were graced the press meet along with reporters and over 200 teachers from 150 schools.  
Mahfuz Anam said, 'Spelling Bee is not just a spelling competition; it is a source of family entertainment as well. Through this programme, students not only learn how to spell, they acquire various skills and flourish their spirit through the best opportunity of learning from their mistakes.  In order to assist the next generation, I welcome the teachers to help the students prepare for future possibilities.'
The organizers informed that the competition will consist of three rounds this year- online round, divisional round and TV round. During the online round, students will have to register through www.champs21.com or download Spell Champs app from Google Playstore (http://bit.ly/spellchamps) to start playing the game. The online round starts from 10th February and will continue till 15th March. Top spellers from online round will be selected for divisional round. From the divisional round, the top 96 spellers will be selected to move on to the TV round.
Along with the champion's trophy, the winner of the competition will receive BDT 5lac worth of education policy and the opportunity to visit Washington DC with one parent.
During the past seasons, 12 lakh students participated from over three thousand schools. Russell T Ahmed hopes that the number of participants will cross the 5 lakh margin this year. He also encouraged students to play the online game.
The Television round will be telecast by one the most successful channels of the country, Channel i. Further information about the competition can be found at the first ever e-learning platform of the country, www.champs21.com.
Spelling Bee Season 5 at a glance,
Title: Dan Cake Spelling Bee, Enlighten by The Daily Star, Brought    to you by Champs21.com
Title Sponsor: Dan Cake
Organiser: Champs21.com
Enlightened by: The Daily Star
Telecast Partner- Channel i
Online Round: 10th February 5:00pm till 15th March 11:59pm
https://champs21.com
bit.ly/spellchamps




bit.ly/spellato


