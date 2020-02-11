Video
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:46 PM
Germany recall for Euro 2020 of 'no interest' to Bayern's Mueller

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

BERLIN, FEB 10: Thomas Mueller insisted Sunday that he is not interested in a recall to the Germany team for Euro 2020 despite impressive recent displays for Bayern Munich.
"That is of absolute no interest to me at all. All I am focused on is playing well for this shirt," said Mueller after Sunday's goalless league draw with Leipzig.
Along with fellow 2014 World Cup winners Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng, Mueller was abruptly told by Germany head coach Joachim Loew in March that his international career is over.
Mueller has been in great recent form with seven goals and nine assists in his last 15 games for Bayern.
Loew sees the next generation, including Bayern winger Serge Gnabry, Manchester City's Leroy Sane and Dortmund's Julian Brandt, ahead of the 30-year-old Mueller.
However Loew who steered the national team to the 2014 World Cup insisted the door is still open for the Mueller, Hummels and Boateng to play again for Germany, who face holders Portugal and world champions France in their Euro 2020 group.    -AFP


