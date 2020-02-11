Video
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020
East Zone take 147-run lead over South Zone

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020

A brilliant century by opener Pinak Ghosh enabled Islami Bank East Zone to take a 147-run lead over BCB South Zone after the 3rd day of the 2nd round of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) at the academy ground of Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar on Sunday.
Replying to BCB South Zone's first innings total of 482 runs, Islami Bank East Zone resumed the first innings with overnight score of 270 for 5 and were all out for 306 runs in 95.2 overs to be the victim of follow-on.
Mahedi Hasan grabbed five wickets for 102 runs while Abdur Razzak took three for 107 runs.
Islami Bank East Zone opened the 2nd innings and scored 323 for 5 in 70 overs when the bails were drawn for the 3rd day with opener Pinak Ghosh making a ton scoring 121 runs off 139 deliveries hitting 14 fours and four sixes.
Number six batsman Afif Hossain and Zakir Hasan were in batting on 93 and 28 runs respectively.

Central Zone vs North Zone
In the another league match at the Sylhet International Stadium, BCB North Zone required 174 runs with five wickets remaining against Walton Central Zone on the 4th and final day (Monday) to win the match.
Walton Central Zone with first innings total of 170 all out in 48.5 overs resumed the 2nd innings with overnight score of 187 for 5 on the 3rd day of the four-day affairs and were all out for 325 runs in 89.1 overs on Sunday, featuring a century by Shuvagato Hom, who hammered 122 runs off 161 hitting 13 fours and two sixes.
BCB North Zone, which were all out for 166 runs in 63.5 overs in the first innings, opened the 2nd innings with a winning target of 330 runs, but scored 156 runs for 5 in 50 overs at the end of the 3rd day (Sunday) with Tanbir Haider in batting with 54 runs.
Shahidul Islam claimed three




wickets for 48 runs.    -BSS


