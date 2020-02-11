Dhaka Abahani off to Male

Dhaka Abahani Limited left Dhaka for the Maldives capital Male Sunday afternoon to play their return-leg away match of the AFC Cup Preliminary against Maziya Sports & Recreation Club of the Maldives on Wednesday (February 12).

Abahani Limited is scheduled to reach the Maldives capital Male at 8.30 pm local time (9.30 pm Bangladesh time) after a short stopover in Chennai.

Manager of Dhaka Abahani Satyajit Das Rupu told the reporters at Dhaka Airport before team departure "we are going there to win the match, we are thinking nothing except the win" -UNB









