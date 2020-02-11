Bangabandhu National school cricket tourney begins in Panchagarh





Jagdal high school won the toss and batted first. They scored 91 runs losing all the wickets in 34.2 overs.

In reply, Moidandighi B.L high school reached the target scoring 96 runs playing 18.1 overs loosing 2 wickets.

District Sports Association organised the tournament with the assistance of National Cricket Council. Deputy Commissioner Sabina Yasmin inaugurated the tournament as chief guest while DSA secretary and Zila Parishad Chairman Anwar Sadat Samrat, Additional police supper Md. Naimul Hasan, vice-president Abu Toabur Rahman, district Sports officer Goutam Kumar Sarkar, member Mofazzal Hosain Azad and convener of the tournament Md. Afjal Hosain addressed among others.

A total of 8 school teams are taking part in the tournament. The others teams are: Panchagarh B.P govt. high school, Panchagarh Sugarmills high school, Boda pilot high school and college, Shaheed Police Smriti school and college, Debiganj Nependra Narayan govt high school and Colectorate School Adarsha Shikkha Neketon.



















