

Ruman and Martin breakthrough athlete and coach of 2019

With the archer hero's bronze win, Bangladesh also managed a spot to compete in the discipline in Olympic Games for the first time.

German coach Martin Frederick had become successful in training archers like Ruman Shana and awarded the breakthrough coach for his achievement.

His disciple Ruman got qualified to play the Tokyo Olympic Archery 2020 after clinching a bronze in the World Archery Championship last year. Ruman also won a gold medal in the Asian Archery Championship and another three gold medals winning the man's singles, doubles and mixed doubles event of Recurve in South Asian Games in Nepal in 2019.

The Khulna boy had seen successes in different arenas for the last few years and received honours everywhere. Recently, he was honoured by his employer as well. Last month, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP), a paramilitary auxiliary force of the country, promoted its employee Ruman to the rank of Lance Naik.

Besides, Ruman was adjudged the Sportsperson of the year 2019 by the Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA).















