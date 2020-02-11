Video
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020
BCB announces revised Zimbabwe tour itinerary

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a revised itinerary for Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh beginning on Saturday (Feb 15).
During the 27-day tour to Bangladesh, will play one Test, three ODIs and two T20 matches against their Bangladesh counterpart in Dhaka and Sylhet.
Zimbabwe team will arrive in the capital on February 15 and will play a two-day practice match against BCB X1 on February 18-19 at BKSP ground in Savar.
The tourists will play three day-night basis ODI matches against the Tigers on March 1, 3 and 6, all at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Visiting Zimbabwe will also play a two-match T20 series on March 9 and 11 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, before departing home on March 12.     -UNB


