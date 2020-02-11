Video
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020
Bangladesh Cricket Team's tour to Pakistan 2020

Mominul couldn't do what Akbar did, Seniors concede innings defeat

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Sports Reporter

Pakistan's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh's cricketer Liton Das during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 10, 2020. photo: AFP

Bangladesh conceded 3rd innings defeat in a row losing the Rawalpindi Test on Monday. They succumbed by innings and 44 runs to Pakistan at Rawalpindi Stadium on day-4 of the game.
Guests were trail by 86 runs with four wickets at hand in day four as they resumed batting with over night's 126 for six. Skipper Mominul Haque started batting again with 37 runs accompanying Liton Das. But he failed to lead the side from the front in crisis. Under-19 skipper Akbar Ali on the previous day had snatched a win from India pairing with tail enders. Mominul in contrary, failed to escape even the innings defeat. He returned dugout adding four runs only. He at least could learn to take responsibilities in team's need from teenage captain!
Liton was the only batsman after top four to get a double digit figure. The wicketkeeper batsman scored 29 runs. Bangladesh therefore, were bowled out for 168 runs in their second innings. Beside Mominul and Shanto, Tamim Iqbal scored 34, Saif Hasan 14 and Nazmul Hossain Shanto gathered 34 runs.
Naseem Shah and Yasir Shah hauled four wickets each while Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas took one wicket apiece.
Earlier, Bangladesh were all out in their 1st innings for 233 runs and started 2nd innings staying 212 runs deficit from Pakistan's 1st innings total which is 445.  
This is the 3rd consecutive innings defeat of Bangladesh and Mominul. The new Bangladesh Test captain thus bearing the shame of cent percent innings defeat margin. Bangladesh under Mominul's captaincy played two Tests in India last year and lost both by innings margin.




Bangladesh team will make the 3rd visit of the year in Pakistan in April this year to play the other Test of World Test Championship and one-off ODI series.




