Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:45 PM
Even the tragic death of sister couldn't dent history-maker Akbar

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Mohammad Akbar Ali of Bangladesh pictured with the trophy after clinching the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup trophy beating India in the Super League Final at JB Marks Oval on February 09, 2020 in Potchefstroom, South Africa. photo: ICC

Very few knows that Akbar Ali's landmark 43 not out that led Bangladesh Under-19 to the World Cup glory came at a moment when he was trying to recover from the tragic death of his sister back at home.
Akbar's sister died while giving birth to twin babies during when Akbar was busy playing the Under-19 World Cup. The matter was kept secret to him but Akbar somehow knew the news from the other sources.
Akbar has called his one of the brothers to know as to why they didn't give him the news but they were unable to give any answer. He later called his father Mohammad Mostafa who only cried to the question but checked his emotion and told his son to concentrate on the cricket. The sister, many of his close sources revealed that was very close to him.
The Bangladesh captain went through an emotional phase during that time and played the crucial semifinal and final game with that enormous mental pain of losing his sister. But that didn't dent his mood as he led Bangladesh to clinch the first ever World Cup trophy.
There is mixed emotions of joy and grief in Akbar's home town in Rangpur after Akbar led the side to the glory.
"We lost our only daughter one day before the Pakistan match. We have only one daughter among four brothers. As he was the youngest son he was his sister's favorite. We did not want to give the dead news to Akbar, but he got the news through somebody," Akbar's father Mohammad Mostafa said.




"After the Pakistan match he asked one of his brothers why they did not tell him about his sister death news. I did not have the courage to talk with him "said Mostafa.     -BSS


