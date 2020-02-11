Video
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020
China denies blocking Foxconn from resuming production

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

BEIJING, Feb 10: Local Chinese authorities have not blocked Apple supplier Foxconn from resuming production amid a coronavirus outbreak, they said in a statement on Sunday, denying an earlier report in the Nikkei Business Daily.
The Nikkei, citing four people familiar with the matter, said here on Saturday that public health experts had carried out inspections at Foxconn's factories and told the company that there was a "high risk of coronavirus infection" at the facilities, making them unsuitable for a production restart.
Shenzhen's Longhua district, where Foxconn's largest factory is located, said in a statement on its official WeChat account on Sunday that those reports were untrue and that it was still conducting checks, adding that the company would restart production once inspections were completed.
It said it had received proposals from three Foxconn subsidiaries on Feb. 6 detailing how the Taipei-headquartered firm, which makes smartphones for Apple and other brands, planned to put in place epidemic prevention and control measures.
The thousands of workers that work in Foxconn's factories will need to wear masks, undergo temperature checks, and adhere to a dining system considered safe, it said in the statement. "We will announce to the public the company's production resumption situation in a timely manner," it added.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that tens of thousands of workers had already returned from an extended new year holiday and were waiting to start work on Feb. 10, even though plants in Zhengzhou, Shenzhen and Kunshan had not received the go ahead to resume production.
Foxconn on Saturday said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters that operation schedules for its facilities in China would follow the recommendations of local governments, but declined to comment on specific production facilities.
"We have not received any requests from our customers on the need to resume production earlier (than the local governments' recommendations)," it said.    -Reuters


