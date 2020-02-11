

Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Senior Vice President and Head of Card Division Md Marufur Rahman Khan and Novoair Ltd Head of Marketing and Sales Mes-Bah-Ul-Islam shaking hands after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in presence of SJIBL Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam and other high officials of both side, at a ceremony held at the bank's corporate head office in the city on Saturday. Under this MoU, all Credit Card Holders of SJIBL will be able to enjoy EMI facility for different tenure such as 3-6 months @ 0pc profit rate while traveling with Novoair. photo: Bank