India inflation likely hit a near 6-year high in Jan





The February 5-7 poll consensus of more than 40 economists showed India's annual consumer price inflation is expected to have risen to 7.40per cent in January, a touch above December's 7.35per cent and the highest since May 2014.

While nearly half of the economists polled predicted price pressures eased in January, none expected it to have fallen within the RBI's medium-term target range of 2per cent-6per cent, suggesting a significant decline in inflation over the coming months was unlikely.

The RBI kept its repo rate unchanged at 5.15per cent on Thursday, despite slowing growth, and revised up its inflation projections, estimating it would range between 5per cent and 5.4per cent in the first half of the upcoming fiscal year.

"Headline consumer price inflation is likely to have edged up in January, in large part due to a continued increase in food inflation," said Darren Aw, Asia economist at Capital Economics.

"Weekly data indicate that vegetable inflation has peaked, but remains very high. And supply constraints have also caused milk producers to raise prices."

However, recent data showed a decline in some vegetable prices, including onions -- the primary driver for the latest inflation surge -- while oil prices, India's biggest import, plunged over 10per cent last month after the coronavirus outbreak in China raised concerns about global economic growth. -Reuters

















BENGALURU, Feb 10: Retail inflation likely rose to a near six-year peak in January as food prices stayed high, according to a small majority of economists in a Reuters poll, which may persuade the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep interest rates on hold in the coming months.The February 5-7 poll consensus of more than 40 economists showed India's annual consumer price inflation is expected to have risen to 7.40per cent in January, a touch above December's 7.35per cent and the highest since May 2014.While nearly half of the economists polled predicted price pressures eased in January, none expected it to have fallen within the RBI's medium-term target range of 2per cent-6per cent, suggesting a significant decline in inflation over the coming months was unlikely.The RBI kept its repo rate unchanged at 5.15per cent on Thursday, despite slowing growth, and revised up its inflation projections, estimating it would range between 5per cent and 5.4per cent in the first half of the upcoming fiscal year."Headline consumer price inflation is likely to have edged up in January, in large part due to a continued increase in food inflation," said Darren Aw, Asia economist at Capital Economics."Weekly data indicate that vegetable inflation has peaked, but remains very high. And supply constraints have also caused milk producers to raise prices."However, recent data showed a decline in some vegetable prices, including onions -- the primary driver for the latest inflation surge -- while oil prices, India's biggest import, plunged over 10per cent last month after the coronavirus outbreak in China raised concerns about global economic growth. -Reuters