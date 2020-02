Miss World Bangladesh 2018 and Model Jannatul Ferdous Oishee







Miss World Bangladesh 2018 and Model Jannatul Ferdous Oishee poses with Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh Managing Director Vishal Gupta, Marketing Director Nusrat Jahan and other high officials after becoming the Brand Ambassador of Hair removal Veet signing an agreement at Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh Ltd's corporate office in the capital recently.