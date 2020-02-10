Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:30 PM
Home Front Page

7 workers of steel mills burnt in smelter fire

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Staff Correspondent


At least seven workers have been burnt while melting iron at a steel mills at Kadamtoli in the capital.
Md Kamruzzaman. Inspector (Investigation) Kadamtoli Police Station said that the accident occurred at Kamal Steel Mills around 4:00am on Sunday.
The injured workers were identified as Russel,
32, Redwan, 25, Sifat, 28, Shohag, 26, Babar, 35, Dulal, 35, and Sujon, 28.
They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.
Among the victims, Babar had 6 per cent of his body burnt, Dulal 10 per cent and Sujon suffered 19 per cent burns, said Abdul Khan, a Sub-Inspector at the hospital's police outpost, citing doctors.
The others suffered minor burns on their bodies and were released after receiving first aid.
According to the factory's supervisor Sanjit Mandal, the seven were melting iron at night when the flames from the smelter suddenly erupted and burned them.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Migrant worker in Singapore is first Bangladeshi coronavirus patient
Half of Bangladesh will come to India if citizenship offered
7 workers of steel mills burnt in smelter fire
Move to clear ways for alternative investment
Thai soldier who killed 26 shot dead
BNP briefs diplomats about Dhaka city vote ‘frauds’
Dr Kamal badmouthing, says Quader
‘Shocking’: Kejriwal as poll body sits on turnout


Latest News
RU student remanded in rape case
Ruman Shana named as world's best breakthrough archer
BCB eyes long-term plan to prepare U-19 cricketers
Fear of police should be removed from public mind: IGP
EU calls emergency talks on new coronavirus
All MRP to be e-Passport within 5-yrs
Even sister's death couldn’t dent history maker Akbar
Jubo league leader killed in road crash
Madrasa teacher held for attempt to rape a girl
BSMRSTU students continue demonstration
Most Read News
Junior Tigers lift World Cup trophy
Modern concept of marketing
Watercolour Reigns Supreme
Woman gives birth to quadruplets thru' normal delivery
Ex-AL leader slaughtered in Noakhali
Young tigers need 178 to win U-19WC
Five held over gang-rape in Bhola
PM returns home
Salary of pry school assistant teachers raised
4th BD round of Jessup Moot Court competition concludes in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft