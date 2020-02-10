7 workers of steel mills burnt in smelter fire





At least seven workers have been burnt while melting iron at a steel mills at Kadamtoli in the capital.

Md Kamruzzaman. Inspector (Investigation) Kadamtoli Police Station said that the accident occurred at Kamal Steel Mills around 4:00am on Sunday.

The injured workers were identified as Russel,

32, Redwan, 25, Sifat, 28, Shohag, 26, Babar, 35, Dulal, 35, and Sujon, 28.

They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

Among the victims, Babar had 6 per cent of his body burnt, Dulal 10 per cent and Sujon suffered 19 per cent burns, said Abdul Khan, a Sub-Inspector at the hospital's police outpost, citing doctors.

The others suffered minor burns on their bodies and were released after receiving first aid.

According to the factory's supervisor Sanjit Mandal, the seven were melting iron at night when the flames from the smelter suddenly erupted and burned them.





















