Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:30 PM
Home Front Page

‘Shocking’: Kejriwal as poll body sits on turnout

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

NEW DELHI, Feb 9: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said it was "absolutely shocking" that the Election Commission has not released the final turnout percentage of assembly polls held yesterday in the national capital.
"Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?" Kejriwal tweeted, while his party alleged voter fraud by tampering the Electronic
Voting Machines or EVMs.
Voting for the Delhi assembly election closed at 6 pm on Saturday. Nearly 22 hours later, the Election Commission is yet to release how many of the 1.47 crore eligible residents voted. The data is usually released on the same evening of the polls.
After reporting unusually low voter turnout through most of the day on Saturday, the Election Commission reported a spurt in turnout and released provisional figures at the end of voting at 57.06 per cent. The figure was significantly low from the 2015 turnout when it was 67.5 per cent though election officials said the number was likely to go up in the final tally.
During the day, many also noted the sizeable difference between the figures being reported on the Election Commission's smartphone application and those being released every two hours by the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi.
Late into the night, Election Commission spokesperson Sheyphali Sharan posted a screenshot of the app at 10:17 pm - almost four hours voting ended - saying that the "estimated" turnout was 61.43 per cent. The Election Commission, however, is yet to release a final number through its usual channels.
The disconcerting delay added to questions raised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the security of EVMs. Releasing a number of videos, the party claimed that there were many reports of EVMs being taken away illegally to tamper with them. Election Commission officials have denied the charges.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Migrant worker in Singapore is first Bangladeshi coronavirus patient
Half of Bangladesh will come to India if citizenship offered
7 workers of steel mills burnt in smelter fire
Move to clear ways for alternative investment
Thai soldier who killed 26 shot dead
BNP briefs diplomats about Dhaka city vote ‘frauds’
Dr Kamal badmouthing, says Quader
‘Shocking’: Kejriwal as poll body sits on turnout


Latest News
RU student remanded in rape case
Ruman Shana named as world's best breakthrough archer
BCB eyes long-term plan to prepare U-19 cricketers
Fear of police should be removed from public mind: IGP
EU calls emergency talks on new coronavirus
All MRP to be e-Passport within 5-yrs
Even sister's death couldn’t dent history maker Akbar
Jubo league leader killed in road crash
Madrasa teacher held for attempt to rape a girl
BSMRSTU students continue demonstration
Most Read News
Junior Tigers lift World Cup trophy
Modern concept of marketing
Watercolour Reigns Supreme
Woman gives birth to quadruplets thru' normal delivery
Ex-AL leader slaughtered in Noakhali
Young tigers need 178 to win U-19WC
Five held over gang-rape in Bhola
PM returns home
Salary of pry school assistant teachers raised
4th BD round of Jessup Moot Court competition concludes in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft