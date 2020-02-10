Video
Govt raises salary of primary school assistant teachers

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The government has elevated the jobs of primary school assistant teachers to grade 13 on the national payroll.
The primary and mass education ministry in an order on Sunday said the decision aimed at removing "pay inequality".
The teachers with training was getting between Tk 10,200 and Tk 24,680 under grade 14 as monthly basic pay while the amount was between Tk 9,700 and Tk 23,490 for those without training under grade 15.
Under grade 13, their basic pay is between
Tk 11,000 and Tk 26,590 now. No changes have been brought to the pay grades of the headmasters' - grade 11 for those with training and grade 12 for those without training.
     -bdnews24.com












