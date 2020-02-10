Early city polls leaves incumbent mayors in quandary





However, they will not be taking office before May when the terms of the boards of the two city corporations ends.

Until then the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will be run by a panel Mayor Ward-4 Councillor Mohammad Zamal Mostafa and the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) by the incumbent Mayor Sayeed Khokon. They will be in charge of the corporations for three months.

The interim administrations are likely to face difficulties in operating their activities which will hamper providing civic amenities to the citizens of the capital city, experts told Daily Observer on Friday.

They said there was no need to hold the two major city corporation polls so earlier before the expiry of their tenures. Elections to the DNCC and DSCC could be held in March or April, they added.

They suggested that the government should amend the city corporation laws for avoiding such a situation.

According to the law, the current tenure of DSCC will end on May 17, while the current tenure of DNCC will end on May 13.

The first board meeting of the DNCC was held on May 13 in 2015 while the first board meeting of the DSCC was held on May 16 in 2015.

According to the Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2009, the election to any city corporation should be held within the last 180 days of its five-year tenure that starts with the first meeting of the board of the corporation.

Election expert and secretary of Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik Badiul Alam Mujumder said the lack of coordination will be created among the city corporations and utility service providers to provide utility services to the citizens.

The existing mayors and councillors will act as 'Lame Duck' before taking of the charge by the newly-elected mayors, he added.

He also said people would not get proper services from the city corporations in the meantime.

Badiul Alam further said the government and the EC should have held the polls at a later date. For avoiding such an impasse, the government should amend the laws on the matter, he added.

Former election commissioner M Sakhawat Hossain said, "Why the government incorporated 180 days for holding City Corporation election whereas only 90 days time frame is there for the parliamentary polls?"

The elections to DNCC and DSCC were held too early, he said, adding that it should be held one or two months before its term expires.

The existing mayor of DSCC and panel mayor of DNCC and councillors will be in office as a matter of formality only, Sakhawat said.

"So this would create a lack of coordination among the officials and between city corporations and utility service providers," he added.

He further said that it would be difficult for mayors and councillors to implement any decision as none is likely to obey their orders.

The Local Government Division should amend the laws, he said.

Former adviser to the caretaker government, M Hafizuddin Khan said the incumbent mayors and councillors could not provide proper civic services to the people due to the lack of coordination with the service providers of the city corporations.

The incumbents will continue till middle of May, people of the city will have to wait for three months for getting the facilities from the corporations, he said.

"None can obey the city corporation order properly. All types of work will run slowly as the corporation is waiting their newly-elected mayors. So the civic services for citizens would be hampered," he added.

"Why does the Election Commission hold the elections so early? There was time for holding it later. The polls should be held in March or April. It would have been better for all," he added.

















