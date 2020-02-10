Teen Tigers lift World Cup smashing India



The Bangladesh cricket team pose for a group photograph after winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket finals between India and Bangladesh at the Senwes Park, in Potchefstroom, on February 9, 2020. Photo: AFP



Akbar Ali- led boys brought maiden trophy of any ICC event for Bangladesh. It is undoubtedly the biggest achievement in the history of country's cricket. The previous highest achievement for under-19 boys was attaining the 3rd place of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2016 at home. Playing in the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 and Quarterfinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 are the top two successes of the senior Men's Team while title of the Asia Cup was the highest achievement for Bangladesh Women's cricket team.



Bangladesh invited India to bat first and their throwsters had proven their captain right. Quick Avishek Das replaced spinner Hasan Murad in the squad, who gave the initial breakthrough to boys in red and green. He picked-up opener Divyaansh Saxena early as India were able to manage 26 runs only from initial powerplay losing one wicket. But slow and steady partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma helped India to manage a fightable total of 177 runs. They added 94 runs at the 2nd wicket's stand before Tilok's departure with 38 runs.



Indian batsmen were struggling against quality bowling and fielding of Bangladesh except Jaiswal. The leading scorer of the tournament having a total of 400 runs with one century and four half centuries, was the top scorer of the day as well with 88 runs in the final. Dhruv Jurel was the 3rd Indian batter to reach a double digit figure. He gathered 22 runs.

Chasing a mediocre target, Bangladesh got a flying start from openers. Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Parvez Hossain Emon posted 50 runs before Tamim's dismissal scoring 17 runs. But leggy Ravi Bishnoi emerged as nightmare for Bangladesh from then. His straight four assails had thrown Bangladesh away from the match.



Avishek as batter showed too hurry to throw wicket. He was dropped at point in the 3rd ball of 23rd over delivered by Sushant Mishra, got another life at sleep one ball later but he threw his wicket immediate next ball playing a lofty shot!

Emon, however, was retired hurt that added insult to the injury. The brave opener was 25 when he sustained injury. He came to bat again after Avishek's removal and brought Bangladesh closer to the win standing 41 runs joint venture with skipper Akbar. Emon was three short of a half century before being preyed by Jaiswal.









Unromantic rain came when Bangladesh were 15 away from the victory after 41st overs and revised target was set for 170 from 46 overs. Tigers reached the winning target keeping three wickets at hand with 23 balls remaining.



The Man of the Match Akbar was the real hero to snatch the win from India's paw remaining unbeaten with 43 runs in crisis. Man at nine Rakibul also had fabulous contribution to that win. Yashasvi Jaiswal named the Man of the Series for his 400 tolls.

