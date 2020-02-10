Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:30 PM
Home Front Page

No permanent employment for government projects: SC

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court on Sunday issued an order asking the government not to appoint anyone as a permanent employee for its project-based work from now onward.
A seven-member bench
of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain disposed the High Court order with some observation after hearing the appeal filed by the state.
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the state at the court.
Bangladesh Rural Development Board (BRDB) appointed scores of employees for its different projects.
After completion of those projects, many of those employees including Md Rabeul Karim filed a writ with the High Court to get permanent appointment as revenue facilitator similar to that of a regular government employee.
The HC issued a rule initially after hearing on the writ petition. Finally the rule was made absolute and it ordered the BRDB authority to appoint the petitioner as a permanent employee as revenue facilitator.
Following the HC order BRDB filed an appeal with the Appellate Division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Migrant worker in Singapore is first Bangladeshi coronavirus patient
Half of Bangladesh will come to India if citizenship offered
7 workers of steel mills burnt in smelter fire
Move to clear ways for alternative investment
Thai soldier who killed 26 shot dead
BNP briefs diplomats about Dhaka city vote ‘frauds’
Dr Kamal badmouthing, says Quader
‘Shocking’: Kejriwal as poll body sits on turnout


Latest News
Varsity student remanded in rape case
Ruman Shana named as world's best breakthrough archer
BCB eyes long-term plan to prepare U-19 cricketers
Fear of police should be removed from public mind: IGP
EU calls emergency talks on new coronavirus
All MRP to be e-Passport within 5-yrs
Even sister's death couldn’t dent history maker Akbar
Jubo league leader killed in road crash
Madrasa teacher held for attempt to rape a girl
BSMRSTU students continue demonstration
Most Read News
Junior Tigers lift World Cup trophy
Modern concept of marketing
Watercolour Reigns Supreme
Woman gives birth to quadruplets thru' normal delivery
Ex-AL leader slaughtered in Noakhali
Young tigers need 178 to win U-19WC
Five held over gang-rape in Bhola
PM returns home
Salary of pry school assistant teachers raised
4th BD round of Jessup Moot Court competition concludes in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft