No permanent employment for government projects: SC





A seven-member bench

of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain disposed the High Court order with some observation after hearing the appeal filed by the state.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the state at the court.

Bangladesh Rural Development Board (BRDB) appointed scores of employees for its different projects.

After completion of those projects, many of those employees including Md Rabeul Karim filed a writ with the High Court to get permanent appointment as revenue facilitator similar to that of a regular government employee.

The HC issued a rule initially after hearing on the writ petition. Finally the rule was made absolute and it ordered the BRDB authority to appoint the petitioner as a permanent employee as revenue facilitator.

Following the HC order BRDB filed an appeal with the Appellate Division.















The Supreme Court on Sunday issued an order asking the government not to appoint anyone as a permanent employee for its project-based work from now onward.A seven-member benchof the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain disposed the High Court order with some observation after hearing the appeal filed by the state.Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the state at the court.Bangladesh Rural Development Board (BRDB) appointed scores of employees for its different projects.After completion of those projects, many of those employees including Md Rabeul Karim filed a writ with the High Court to get permanent appointment as revenue facilitator similar to that of a regular government employee.The HC issued a rule initially after hearing on the writ petition. Finally the rule was made absolute and it ordered the BRDB authority to appoint the petitioner as a permanent employee as revenue facilitator.Following the HC order BRDB filed an appeal with the Appellate Division.