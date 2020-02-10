Video
Monday, 10 February, 2020
SC stayed Nazmul Huda, Sigma Hudas’s bribery case proceeding

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on Sunday stayed a case proceeding for four weeks filed against former Minister Nazmul Huda and his wife Sigma Huda in connection with involvement in taking Tk 6 lakh in bribe from a Jamuna Bridge maintenance contractor.
The Chamber Judge Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Nazmul Huda and Sigma Huda against the High Court rejection order, which was delivered on February 5 last week, seeking a stay order.
The court also asked Nazmul Huda and Sigma Huda for file a leave to appeal against the HC order.
Barrister Nazmul Huda himself appeared in the chamber judge court while Md Khurshed Alam Khan represented the ACC.
On February 5 the HC rejected a petition filed by Nazmul Huda and Sigma Huda for quashing the proceedings of the case filed against them for their alleged involvement in taking Tk 6 lakh in bribe from a Jamuna Bridge maintenance contractor.
An HC bench of Justice Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice A K M Zahirul Huq passed the order following the petition filed by the Nazmul Huda and Sigma Huda.
On August 6 last year, the ACC approved a charge sheet against them on charge of their alleged involvement in taking Tk 6 lakh as bribe from a Jamuna Bridge maintenance contractor.




On June 18, 2008, the ACC filed the case against Huda, now president of Bangladesh Nationalist Alliance, and Sigma, alleging that they took Tk 6 lakh as bribe from a Jamuna Bridge maintenance contractor.
According to the case statement, the then communications minister, Nazmul Huda, demanded bribes from the owner of the bridge maintenance firm in exchange for a work order for the maintenance of the Jamuna Bridge.


