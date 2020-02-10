Three drown in two districts





BARISHAL: A minor boy drowned in a pond at Jahapur Village in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Abdur Rahaman, 5, was the son of Gias Uddin Bepary of the village.

Family sources said the child was playing beside the pond. Suddenly, he fell in it and drowned.

Later, the body was recovered.

BOGURA: Two boys drowned in the Jamuna River in Sonatala Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Shakil Mia, 14, speech impaired son of Nannu Mia, and Ruhul Amin, 12, son of Putu Mia of Radhanagar area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Sonatala Police Station Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury said the two boys went to catch bird from the bank of the river. At one stage, they fell in the river and drowned.

Family members searched for them, but could not trace out.









Later, some locals saw the bodies in the said area and informed police.

Police handed over the bodies to the family members without autopsy.



