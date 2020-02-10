Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:29 PM
Home Countryside

Three drown in two districts

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

Three boys including a minor one drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Bogura, on Saturday.
BARISHAL: A minor boy drowned in a pond at Jahapur Village in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
Deceased Abdur Rahaman, 5, was the son of Gias Uddin Bepary of the village.
Family sources said the child was playing beside the pond. Suddenly, he fell in it and drowned.
Later, the body was recovered.
BOGURA: Two boys drowned in the Jamuna River in Sonatala Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Shakil Mia, 14, speech impaired son of Nannu Mia, and Ruhul Amin, 12, son of Putu Mia of Radhanagar area in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge of Sonatala Police Station Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury said the two boys went to catch bird from the bank of the river. At one stage, they fell in the river and drowned.
Family members searched for them, but could not trace out.




Later, some locals saw the bodies in the said area and informed police.
Police handed over the bodies to the family members without autopsy.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Director General of Islamic Foundation Anis Mahmud and others visited the under-construction model mosque
Three drown in two districts
12 expelled during SSC, Dakhil exams in 2 dists
Islamic Foundation DG visits model mosques in Feni
139 detained on different charges in three districts
Meherpur wheat fields come under disease attack
Two women give birth to quadruplets, triplets in two districts
Language Movement Hero Abdul Halim remembered


Latest News
University student remanded for raping girlfriend
Ruman Shana named as world's best breakthrough archer
BCB eyes long-term plan to prepare U-19 cricketers
Fear of police should be removed from public mind: IGP
EU calls emergency talks on new coronavirus
All MRP to be e-Passport within 5-yrs
Even sister's death couldn’t dent history maker Akbar
Jubo league leader killed in road crash
Madrasa teacher held for attempt to rape a girl
BSMRSTU students continue demonstration
Most Read News
Junior Tigers lift World Cup trophy
Modern concept of marketing
Watercolour Reigns Supreme
Woman gives birth to quadruplets thru' normal delivery
Ex-AL leader slaughtered in Noakhali
Young tigers need 178 to win U-19WC
Five held over gang-rape in Bhola
PM returns home
Salary of pry school assistant teachers raised
4th BD round of Jessup Moot Court competition concludes in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft