Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:29 PM
Home Countryside

12 expelled during SSC, Dakhil exams in 2 dists

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondents

At least 12 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Dakhil examinees and teachers were expelled in two districts- Bhola and Barishal, in two days.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Three SSC examinees and two teachers were expelled for involving in unfair means in the examination at Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Executive Magistrate Jagatbandhu Mondal expelled them from Lalmohan Islamia Kamil Madrasa examination centre.
The expelled teachers are Abdul Mannan, agriculture teacher at Banglabazar Dakhil Madrasa, and Mahmudul Hasan, computer teacher at Nazirpur Darul Hosania Fazil Madrasa.
The expelled students are: Md Tanvir Hossain, Md Yamin and Md Ismail.
Upazila Secondary Education Officer Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter.
BARISHAL: Five teachers and two madrasa students were expelled from exam centres in the district on various charges.
Five teachers including the hall super of Halima Khatun Girls School centre in the city were expelled for distributing wrong question papers among 18 examinees in SSC examinations on Monday.  
The expelled hall super is Assistant Head Teacher of the school Nazma Begum while the expelled teachers are Masuda Begum and Saiduzzaman of Science Department, Shahnaj Pervin Shimu and Sheikh Jebunnessa of Social Science Department of the school.
After the wrong question papers were distributed, district administration and Barishal Education Board formed a two-member inquiry committee, and it took the punitive step.
On the other hand, a mobile court fined two female students of a madrasa in Gaurnadi Upazila of the district Tk 2,000 each for supplying copy to Dakhil examinees on Monday.
The arrested are: Ayesha Akhter and Bilkis Akhter, students of Kashemabad Siddikia Kamil Madrasa.
Executive Magistrate of the court and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ishrat Jahan confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Director General of Islamic Foundation Anis Mahmud and others visited the under-construction model mosque
Three drown in two districts
12 expelled during SSC, Dakhil exams in 2 dists
Islamic Foundation DG visits model mosques in Feni
139 detained on different charges in three districts
Meherpur wheat fields come under disease attack
Two women give birth to quadruplets, triplets in two districts
Language Movement Hero Abdul Halim remembered


Latest News
University student remanded for raping girlfriend
Ruman Shana named as world's best breakthrough archer
BCB eyes long-term plan to prepare U-19 cricketers
Fear of police should be removed from public mind: IGP
EU calls emergency talks on new coronavirus
All MRP to be e-Passport within 5-yrs
Even sister's death couldn’t dent history maker Akbar
Jubo league leader killed in road crash
Madrasa teacher held for attempt to rape a girl
BSMRSTU students continue demonstration
Most Read News
Junior Tigers lift World Cup trophy
Modern concept of marketing
Watercolour Reigns Supreme
Woman gives birth to quadruplets thru' normal delivery
Ex-AL leader slaughtered in Noakhali
Young tigers need 178 to win U-19WC
Five held over gang-rape in Bhola
PM returns home
Salary of pry school assistant teachers raised
4th BD round of Jessup Moot Court competition concludes in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft