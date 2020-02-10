12 expelled during SSC, Dakhil exams in 2 dists





LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Three SSC examinees and two teachers were expelled for involving in unfair means in the examination at Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Executive Magistrate Jagatbandhu Mondal expelled them from Lalmohan Islamia Kamil Madrasa examination centre.

The expelled teachers are Abdul Mannan, agriculture teacher at Banglabazar Dakhil Madrasa, and Mahmudul Hasan, computer teacher at Nazirpur Darul Hosania Fazil Madrasa.

The expelled students are: Md Tanvir Hossain, Md Yamin and Md Ismail.

Upazila Secondary Education Officer Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter.

BARISHAL: Five teachers and two madrasa students were expelled from exam centres in the district on various charges.

Five teachers including the hall super of Halima Khatun Girls School centre in the city were expelled for distributing wrong question papers among 18 examinees in SSC examinations on Monday.

The expelled hall super is Assistant Head Teacher of the school Nazma Begum while the expelled teachers are Masuda Begum and Saiduzzaman of Science Department, Shahnaj Pervin Shimu and Sheikh Jebunnessa of Social Science Department of the school.

After the wrong question papers were distributed, district administration and Barishal Education Board formed a two-member inquiry committee, and it took the punitive step.

On the other hand, a mobile court fined two female students of a madrasa in Gaurnadi Upazila of the district Tk 2,000 each for supplying copy to Dakhil examinees on Monday.

The arrested are: Ayesha Akhter and Bilkis Akhter, students of Kashemabad Siddikia Kamil Madrasa.

Executive Magistrate of the court and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ishrat Jahan confirmed the incident.















