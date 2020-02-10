Islamic Foundation DG visits model mosques in Feni





He visited the model mosque at Fatehpur in Sadar Upazila in the afternoon. Later, he also visited the model mosques in Bijaypur area of Fulgazi and Charipur area of Sadar upazilas.

Earlier, a view-exchanging meeting was held in the conference room of deputy commissioner's office in the town at 11am.

Anis Mahmud spoke at the meeting as chief guest while DC Md Wahiduzzaman was in the chair.

Feni Zila Parishad Chairman Aziz Ahmed Chowdhury, Local Government Deputy Director (DD) PKM Enamul Karim, Islamic Foundation Director Mahi Uddin Majumder, District Awami League President Advocate Akramuzzaman, Feni Islami Foundation DD Manzurul Alam Majumder, Chagalnaiya Upazila Chairman Kamal Uddin Majumder, Feni Press Club President Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan and President of National Imam Association Feni Unit Maulana Hafez Barkat Ullah, among others, also spoke at the programme.

It is to be noted that Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, editor of The Daily Observer, donated land to the Islamic Foundation to build a mosque at Fatehpur. With the cost of Tk 14,90,00,000, the construction work of the mosque located beside Dhaka-Chattogram Highway is supposed to be completed within 18 months.



























