139 detained on different charges in three districts





BAGERHAT: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) detained 12 Indian fishermen on Saturday morning along with a fishing trawler from Sundarban coastal area of the Bay of Bengal in the district for illegally entering Bangladesh.

Mongla BCG West Zone source said a team of the BCG nabbed them from fairway buoy area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mongla Police Station (PS) Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said they were handed over to the police in the afternoon.

Recovered fishes were sold at an open auction at Tk 52,000.

RAJSHSHI: A total of 118 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in four days.

In a drive from Friday night till Saturday morning, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police detained 31 people from the city.

Of them, 14 had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

During the drive, a large amount of drugs was also seized.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Saturday morning.

In another drive, police arrested four fake police members allegedly for extorting money in the city on Friday.

The arrested persons are Ruhul Amin, 21, son of Abdul Matin, Niloy, 20, son of Mokbul and Sagar, 21, son of Jamal Uddin, residents of Swacharan area in Hariyan and Shraban, 28, son of Jamal Hossain of Rupsidanga area.

Katakhali PS OC Zillur Rahman said the arrested were conducted a check-post on a road in Swacharan area at around 9am and seized five mobile phones after introducing themselves as district police.

Following the complaints of the victims with the PS, police arrested them at night and recovered the mobile phones and police uniforms.

Legal action will be taken against them very soon, the OC added.

RMP and DB Police, in a separate drive from Thursday night till Friday morning, detained 38 people from

the city.

During the drive, a large amount of drugs was also seized.

Of the arrestees, 16 had arrest warrants, 12 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Friday morning.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in another drive from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, detained 45 people from the city.

During the drive, a large volume of drugs was also seized.

Of the arrestees, 18 had arrest warrants, 19 were drug addicts, and the rest were detained on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday morning.

BHOLA: Nine persons were arrested on different charges in the district recently.

Of these, DB Police arrested two drug traders along with 35 yaba tablets from Guptomunhsi area in Sadar Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The arrested are: Md Jamal Mollick, 28, son of Md Yasin Mollick, and Md Jabed Pandit, 25, son of late Siddik Pandit of the area.

District DB Police OC Shahidul Islam said on a tip-off they raided the said area and arrested them with the yaba.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhola Sadar Model PS in this connection, the OC added.

On the other hand, seven pirates including the gang leader were arrested after an overnight clash with fishermen in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district.

Tazumuddin PS OC (Investigation) Enayet Hossen said a gang of pirates swooped on a fishing trawler in Pilot Ghat area of the Meghna River on Thursday night.

Being attacked, the fishermen unitedly cordoned off the pirates, caught their kingpin Shipon Shikder and beat him up.

On information, police rushed in, rescued Shipon and admitted him to a local hospital.

When the other gang members were fleeing being chased by the fishermen, police detained six more.

They are: Kalam, 32, Khorshed, 30, Jisan, 28, Ashraf Belal, 35, Mahfuz, 45, and Kalam Majhi. Police said Shipon Shikder is a warranted accused in a number of cases.





















