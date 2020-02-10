

Meherpur wheat fields come under disease attack

However, the situation has worsened due to the recent untimely rain.

Meanwhile, sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in the district said one of the diseases known as "rust" can be cured by spraying fungicide.

The sources also said wheat has been cultivated in 11,435 hectares of land in Meherpur Sadar, Gangni, and Mujibnagar upazilas, and it is 3,565 ha more than the target. This year, wheat has been cultivated in 3,395 ha of land more than that of the last year.

The sources further said due to continuous price fall of paddy, farmers have become interested to profitable wheat cultivation. They have also encouraged farmers to cultivate the blast-resistant BARI-30 and -33 varieties of wheat. But, many farmers cultivated 23, 24, and 20 (Prodeep) and BARI-20 (Shatabdi) varieties of wheat due to good demand. So, the blast and the rust diseases have reappeared.

During a visit to the wheat fields in the upazilas, farmers told this correspondent that due to the last December's untimely rain, the leaves of the wheat planted earlier turned yellow. The DAE has detected it as wheat leaf rust disease.

On the other hand, head blight disease has attacked some fields that may reduce the yield.

Farmer Abul Hashem of Mohammadpur Village in Gangni Upazila said, "The DAE advised us to sow wheat seeds after November 30, but we had done it before the advised time. Now, blast and rust diseases have attacked wheat. So, we are going to suffer losses this season. The DAE advised us to spray fungicide but it is not working."

Farmer Bashar Molla of Amuhapi Village in Meherpur Sadar Upazila said, "I have cultivated BARI-33 variety of wheat in one bigha and BARI-30 variety in two bighas of land. I am spraying pesticides at the suggestions of DAE."

In the meantime, researchers from Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute (BWMRI) have visited several wheat fields in Meherpur and collected samples.

Member of the research team and Scientific Officer of BWMRI Dr Rezaul Kabir said the rust and the head blight diseases have been identified while wheat blast disease has also been found in some areas. Farmers have been advised to prevent the diseases by spraying pesticides.

Gangni Upazila Agriculture Officer K M Sahab Uddin said untimely rain and early sowing of seeds have caused the disease attack.

Deputy Director of the DAE Dr Akhteruzzaman said sub-assistant agriculture officers are advising farmers to spray fungicides.

It may be mentioned that during the 2015-16 fiscal, the wheat blast disease attacked in Bhola and seven southern districts, including Meherpur. From the next year, wheat cultivation declined.

However, from last year, farmers have become interested again in wheat cultivation as some disease-resistant wheat varieties have been invented.





























