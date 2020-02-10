Two women give birth to quadruplets, triplets in two districts





NOAKHALI: A woman gave birth to quadruplets at a private hospital in Maijdee of the district town on Saturday evening through normal delivery.

Nasrin Akhter Brishti, 25, wife of a Qatar expatriate Md Mohan, was taken to the hospital at noon with labour pain where she gave birth to a girl and three boys.

The babies have been kept at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital soon after their birth.

Child specialist Karnajit Majumder asked to shift the newborns to Dhaka Shishu Hospital following deterioration of their condition.

The babies are premature and born with low birth weight. All the four are suffering from breathing problem.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A woman gave birth to three babies at a private hospital in Raipur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Shimu Akter, wife of Nasir Ahmed of Borochar Village in the upazila, and her two sons and daughter are doing well and free from any kind of health risk, said the hospital authorities.

Matrichhaya Hospital Director Abdur Rahman Tuhin Chowdhury said Shimu was admitted to the hospital on Thursday morning with labour pain.

They did not take the risk of normal delivery worrying about the death of the pregnant woman and her children.

Later, the three were born through caesarean operation by three specialists, Abdur Rahman added.

However, the babies' father Nasir sought everyone's prayers for his new born children and their mother.















