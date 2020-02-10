Language Movement Hero Abdul Halim remembered



Language Movement Hero Abdul Halim Memorial Sangsad awarded Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu (posthumous) for his contribution to journalism. His younger brother former KUJ president SM Zahid Hossain received the honourary crest at Umesh Chandra Public Library on Saturday evening. photo: observer

Language Movement Hero Muhammad Abdul Halim Memorial organised the programme marking his 12th death anniversary.

The memorial committee also awarded Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu (posthumous) with crest and honorary certificate for his outstanding contribution to journalism.

President of the memorial Advocate Enayet Ali presided over the meeting while noted educationist Principal Mujibur Rahman attended the meeting as chief guest.

Among others, Professor Zafar Imam, Professor Anwarul Kadir, writers Basudeb Biswas Babla, Sayed Ali Hakim and Fazlur Rahman, farmer leader Shyamol Singha Roy, and former Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) president S M Zahid Hossain also addressed the meeting while General Secretary of the memorial Dr Md Masum Aleem moderated it.

Later, the chief guest handed over crest and honorary certificate to Journalist S M Zahid Hossain, younger brother of slain journalist Humayun Kabir Balu.





























