Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:29 PM
Home Countryside

Growers happy over bumper potato yield at Dhamoirhat

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Feb 9: Farmers in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district are happy over bumper potato yield and good price this season.
They are getting extra profits from potato after Aman harvesting. Besides recovering losses from Aman farming, they are now cultivating three crops.
Dhamoirhat Upazila is known as ancient Barind tract in Naogaon. Mainly paddy is cultivated here while some areas are suitable for vegetable farming also.
Farmers are frustrated as they did not get fair price of their produces in the last IRRI-Boro season and the current Aman season. Many farmers decided stopping paddy cultivation.
But, with the advice of the local agricultural department, they cultivated potato, and now they are harvesting the product.
Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension of the upazila said potato has been cultivated in 2,390 hectares of land this season. As the potatoes have become mature, farmers are now harvesting the produce.
Farmer Md Mazedur Rahman of Dhantara Village in the upazila said, "After harvesting Aman paddy, I cultivated potato in one acre of land. Within 65 days, the potato has become mature. Wholesalers have purchased the potato of my field at Tk 75,000. I cultivated the potato at a cost of Tk 30,000. In a short time, I have earned Tk 40,000. Now, I am preparing his field for IRRI-Boro cultivation."
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Selim Reza said in the last season, farmers suffered a bit as they did not get fair prices of Aman and Boro paddies. Later, they have been encouraged to cultivate potato and vegetables.
He also said getting good prices of potato, they are now happy. At present, the farmers are making three harvests in the same field.












