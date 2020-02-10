Video
Parents passing panic days for wards in China

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Asaduzzaman Asad

THAKURGAON, Feb 9: Family members of Bangladeshi students in China, particularly their parents, are panicked following the rising effect of Novel Corona Virus.
"O Allah, keep my son safe and healthy," said a mother Monowara Begum of Molakhuri Village in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila on Friday.
Her son Moksedul Momin has been pursuing his higher study in China for the last one year.
More than 100 students of Thakurgaon have been studying in China.  The guardians of the stranded students in China have appealed to the government several times to take steps for their safe return. They are passing each day amid grave concern.
Momin went China one year ago. His family members were shocked watching TV news on Corona Virus.
Though the guardians are maintaining contact with their offspring through social media, they could not be relieved of their worries.
Momin's father Khademul Islam said, "Spending my hard-earned money from agriculture works, I sent my son to China. Now we heard that the virus is killing many there. I appeal to the government to take measures for my son's safe return."
He was echoed by the family members of Shovon in Islambag area of Sadar Upazila.
In a video message to his parents, Momin said, "We have been barred from going out except any urgent need. I appeal to the prime minister of Bangladesh so that we can come back home early."
In his video message, Nasir Uddin said, "Our university authority is always checking our health conditions. We all are fine here till now. Our families need not worry."
Rising concern is crippling Sayed Ashikuzzaman's father Sayed Abdul Karim of Sadar Upazila who sent his son to China five years back. Despite his good health condition, his family members are in constant fear.
Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdullah Al Mamun said, "Bangladesh government has arranged home-coming for few Bangladeshis in China. But some students and businessmen of Thakurgaon are still in China."
When asked that one of the students, in a video message, has appealed for return, the UNO admitted saying, "On behalf of upazila administration, we're trying our level best to communicate with the authorities concerned."














