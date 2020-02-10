Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:29 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Illigal outflow of remmitance

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Dear Sir

Recently an alarming report was released by the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) which informs that a sum of Tk 264 billion is being illegally remitted from Bangladesh a year while the outward legal remittances will be over $46 million. Such siphoning off of money is depriving the government about Tk 120 billion in revenue each year. The report also stated that at least 0.25 million foreigners from 44 countries, most of whom are Indian nationals, are employed in more than 20 trades either regularly or irregularly in Bangladesh. But many foreign nationals show lower amount of money than they earn in wages to avoid paying taxes and the foreign workers dodge taxes in connivance with their local employers.

Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) can be generated in a variety of ways that are not revealed in national accounts or balance of payments figures, including trade mispricing, bulk cash movements, hawala transactions and smuggling. Domestic resource mobilization and IFFs are closely linked, as tax evasion - the practice of illegally hiding income from tax authorities and sending it abroad -- hampers government efforts to mobilize domestic resources.

Every government should form a legal transparent way to curb the IFFs and save the economy from its threat.





Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Illigal outflow of remmitance
Initial experience of journalism
Delhi Assembly polls
Aid and obstacles of the judicial system in recovering default bank loans
Citizens’ engagement in public service delivery
Scholarship at BASIS Soft Expo 2020
Reading books changes orthodox cultural and removes religious fanaticism
Rohingya justice: Why the ICJ’s public rebuke of Myanmar matters


Latest News
University student remanded for raping girlfriend
Ruman Shana named as world's best breakthrough archer
BCB eyes long-term plan to prepare U-19 cricketers
Fear of police should be removed from public mind: IGP
EU calls emergency talks on new coronavirus
All MRP to be e-Passport within 5-yrs
Even sister's death couldn’t dent history maker Akbar
Jubo league leader killed in road crash
Madrasa teacher held for attempt to rape a girl
BSMRSTU students continue demonstration
Most Read News
Junior Tigers lift World Cup trophy
Modern concept of marketing
Watercolour Reigns Supreme
Woman gives birth to quadruplets thru' normal delivery
Ex-AL leader slaughtered in Noakhali
Young tigers need 178 to win U-19WC
Five held over gang-rape in Bhola
PM returns home
Salary of pry school assistant teachers raised
4th BD round of Jessup Moot Court competition concludes in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft