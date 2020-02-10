Illigal outflow of remmitance







Recently an alarming report was released by the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) which informs that a sum of Tk 264 billion is being illegally remitted from Bangladesh a year while the outward legal remittances will be over $46 million. Such siphoning off of money is depriving the government about Tk 120 billion in revenue each year. The report also stated that at least 0.25 million foreigners from 44 countries, most of whom are Indian nationals, are employed in more than 20 trades either regularly or irregularly in Bangladesh. But many foreign nationals show lower amount of money than they earn in wages to avoid paying taxes and the foreign workers dodge taxes in connivance with their local employers.



Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) can be generated in a variety of ways that are not revealed in national accounts or balance of payments figures, including trade mispricing, bulk cash movements, hawala transactions and smuggling. Domestic resource mobilization and IFFs are closely linked, as tax evasion - the practice of illegally hiding income from tax authorities and sending it abroad -- hampers government efforts to mobilize domestic resources.



Every government should form a legal transparent way to curb the IFFs and save the economy from its threat.











Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka

