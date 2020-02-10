Delhi Assembly polls



Samir Bhowmik



This election is a triangular fight among three major players-the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and INC (Indian National Congress). The Congress is contesting 66 seats and its ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is fighting in four seats. The BJP is contesting 67 seats and have left two seats for Janata Dal (United) and one seat for the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP). The AAP is the only party contesting all 70 seats. More than 14.7 million voters are eligible to exercise their franchise this year. Among them 6.68 million are women.



In the last assembly election in 2015, the AAP, led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had registered a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP had got three seats and the Congress zero. The AAP is hoping to retain power for the second consecutive term and the BJP is looking to win on PM Modi's appeal. The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi, under the leadership former chief minister late Sheila Dikshit till the party lost to the AAP in the 2015 polls, is hoping for a revival.



The AAP graduated from a social movement to a political party less than a decade ago and it now seeks to stand on its governance record, five years after nearly sweeping the Assembly results in 2015. The BJP hopes that unlike in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand, the voters who supported it in the May 2019 Lok Sabha election will not transfer their votes to its competitors. The Congress seeks to regain the support of the poorer and marginalised sections, most of whom shifted allegiance to the AAP in 2015.



There are likely to be two factors that will decide the fate of the Delhi assembly elections. The first is the voter behaviour that distinguishes between Central and state elections. In the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 in Delhi, the BJP won all seven seats with 46.4 per cent of the vote share. That translated into 60 of the 70 assembly seats. But less than 10 months later in February 2015 in the assembly elections, the AAP won 67 seats with 54.3 per cent votes. Again in the Lok Sabha polls in May 2019, the BJP won all seven seats. If the pattern of 2015 repeats itself, it will be trouble for the BJP. The second deciding factory will be the performance of the Congress. Whenever the Congress does well, the AAP suffers as they share the same vote bank.



The AAP is relatively a new phenomenon in Delhi. Traditionally, in the voting behaviour terms Delhi was split between the Congress and the BJP. The late CM Sheila Dikhshit of the Congress is widely given credit for transforming Delhi's infrastructure. For a several reasons, the Congress was unable to wrestle away the challenge from the AAP, which walked away with Congress' social base to a large extent, especially among the poor and the Muslim minority voters.



The AAP broke the voting behaviour pattern in 2015. The Congress suffered biggest defeat during AAP's sudden rise in Delhi. While BJP held on to its vote bank with 32 per cent share, the Congress suffered a loss of 15 per cent. The AAP got over 54 per cent. Analysts say that the Congress is expected to do well in areas where anti-CAA protests were intense.



The BJP has not tasted success in Delhi assembly election since 1993 and it will eye a comeback. The BJP had contested Delhi assembly election with a declared chief ministerial candidate Harsh Vardhan in 2013 and Kiran Bedi in 2015. This time, the BJP has put its best foot forward proclaiming that PM Modi is their face for Delhi election setting him virtually against Kejriwal.



The BJP hopes that Modi magic will eclipse Kejriwal's charishma in Delhi. The BJP passed a Bill in December 2019 that came up with a legal framework to provide ownership rights to those living in Delhi's unauthorized colonies. Whether this measure, that is of importance to the roughly five million people in such areas, will influence voters remains to be seen. But the script changed in the wake of protests against the Citizenship (Ammendment) Act, the sit-in at Shaheen Bagh, and the police violence in Jamia.



State assembly elections are fought generally on local issues. Civic issues in Delhi will occupy a central place in this election. But Delhi being the national capital of India, it is likely that issues like CAA too will occupy the minds of voters. This gives a new sensation to the Delhi elections.



The ruling AAP led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is hoping to win a second term and is going to the people on the strength of its governmental record, in addressing people's need in a mega-city-highlighting issues like health, education, electricity, water, the state of roads and public transport. The AAP has also focused on local leadership issue.

The AAP hopes to sustain both its vote base among the poor, but also win back the middle class which backed the BJP in national polls The BJP, for its part, has focused on national issues including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, with the hope that it will polarise the electorate, leading to a degree of Hindu consolidation. Mr Kejriwal has narrowed down politics to governance questions developed through his long involvement in the Right to Information and anti-corruption movements.



Since its Lok Sabha defeat, the AAP leader Mr Kejriwal decided to tone down his attacks on PM Modi and refrain from intervening on national issues. He maintained this approach in order to win over those voters who may have supported the BJP in 2019. He positioned himself as a leader who was as Hindu as anyone in the BJP and as naionalist as them. Even on the JNU violence or anti-CAA protests Kejriwal has not taken muscular position, calculating that he should not fall into any trap of making the elections a vote on nationalism.



He has shown a remarkable ability to skip the polarising traps. By supporting Article 370 nullification, opposing CAA, and focusing on work done by his government, the AAP has staked out a middle ground in the last couple of years. BJP's campaign, by contrast, places a premium on national security in a local election, with its stalwarts holding forth against the Shaheen Bagh kind of anti-CAA protests. The BJP is also trying to sell the idea of a same party rule at Delhi and the Centre from a development perspective.



A triangular contest among three major players has placed Mr Kejriwal in an advantageous position. Because, a split of votes helps him emerge as a winner. However, he is unlikely to repeat his previous performance of winning 67 out of 70 seats in Delhi as there exist two factors; anti-incumbency and minority voters who might switch over to Congress.

Meanwhile various surveys have indicated that Kejriwal is bringing his party back to power for the second consecutive term, but with reduced strength. The AAP, if multiple opinion polls are to be believed, is on a strong wicket despite its setback in the Lok Sabha elections where it won only 18 per cent of the votes for the third position after the BJP's 56.6 per cent and the Congress's 22.5 per cent. The voters across India have shown different preferences in national and local elections.



The Delhi polls is broadly triangular, but essentially a bipolar battle. This can be said with relatively certainty that the Congress will come third-although the scale of its performance will determine whether anti-BJP votes split or consolidate behind the AAP. The divided opposition is BJP's hope, as regional parties have recently proved that national heft is not a reliable guide to assembly polls. Clearly, all these factors will work to the advantage or disadvantage of rival contenders. We will know everything by next Tuesday when the election results are declared.



The writer is political analyst and advocate, practicing at the Supreme Court of Bangladesh























