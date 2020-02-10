Perilous road accidents seems unstoppable Despite nonstop campaigns carried out by various bodies to raise awareness about safe driving on the roads, there seems to be no respite from accidents. On average, 24 people die every day across the country, according to Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passenger welfare platform. The platform obtained the data by following daily media reports. On the other hand, a survey by the Bangladesh Health Injury Survey (BHIS), 2016, said that on an average, 64 people die every day from injuries suffered in traffic accidents. However, the actual number of wounded is much higher since many incidents are not reported.





Often deaths occurring in remote areas are either hushed up or the families of victims paid compensation to refrain from lodging a case. Thousands of people are dying every year and bringing down the number considerably seems like a challenge. Yet, we feel that if certain factors are taken into consideration with some laws enforced vigorously, accidents and unnecessary deaths can be prevented. A massive road safety movement was organised after two students were killed by racing buses on the capital's Airport Road last year, which led to the formulation of the Road Transport Act, 2018.





Being implemented now, the new act keeps the provision for strict punishment and fines but focus has to be given to road using culture plagued by terrible habits. Reckless driving is still a cause for concern, especially by bus drivers who are in a ferocious competition to beat the rival bus company in attracting the most passengers. Within major cities, this passenger catching technique results in rash driving though placement of speed breakers has put a check on widespread risky driving. There are several other factors and the most worrying is the culture of not providing enough time to recuperate for long route drivers. Lured by a system to make the maximum profit by spending the least, owners of several coach services often deprive drivers of resting time. On the other hand, new and inexperienced drivers, given charge of passenger carrying vehicles or goods delivering trucks, make horrendous mistakes resulting in an unfortunate loss of lives.





Overcrowding of passenger vehicles is a common cause for accidents within towns and cities and in these cases, traffic police need to be unyielding in handing out instant fines plus impound the vehicle in question if it appears to be unfit. Perhaps the government can think of an intense two year strategic drive, roping in development partners plus top business conglomerates.