Four assailants put on remand

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Sunday placed four assailants including Jahirul Islam Apu, brother-in-law of newly elected Councillor Sheikh Mohammad Hossain, on a one-day remand in a case filed for attempting to murder journalist Mostafizur Rahman Sumon during Dhaka city polls on February 1.

The three other accused remanded are Alauddin Sarder, 26, Md Masud Mia, 20, and Rasel Hawladar 23.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order. Earlier on Saturday another Dhaka court sent accused Ismail Hossain, to jail on completion of his a one-day remand.