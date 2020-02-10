Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:28 PM
Home Back Page

Attack On Journo

Four assailants put on remand

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Court Correspondent

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Sunday placed four assailants including Jahirul Islam Apu, brother-in-law of newly elected Councillor Sheikh Mohammad Hossain, on a one-day remand in a case filed for attempting to murder journalist Mostafizur Rahman Sumon during Dhaka city polls on February 1.
The three other accused remanded are Alauddin Sarder, 26,  Md Masud Mia, 20, and Rasel  Hawladar 23.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain  passed the order. Earlier on Saturday another Dhaka court sent accused Ismail Hossain, to jail on completion of his a one-day remand.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four assailants put on remand
Earn people’s respect through good deeds: LGRD Minister to UP officials
Noakhali AL leader found dead
Fakhrul among 35 gets bail
Novels, poetry books drawing crowd at Ekushey Book Fair
Want peace, also want well-trained army: PM
Drives against corruption, drugs, terrorism to continue: PM
Bumble bee numbers tumble with climate change: Study


Latest News
University student remanded for raping girlfriend
Ruman Shana named as world's best breakthrough archer
BCB eyes long-term plan to prepare U-19 cricketers
Fear of police should be removed from public mind: IGP
EU calls emergency talks on new coronavirus
All MRP to be e-Passport within 5-yrs
Even sister's death couldn’t dent history maker Akbar
Jubo league leader killed in road crash
Madrasa teacher held for attempt to rape a girl
BSMRSTU students continue demonstration
Most Read News
Junior Tigers lift World Cup trophy
Modern concept of marketing
Watercolour Reigns Supreme
Woman gives birth to quadruplets thru' normal delivery
Ex-AL leader slaughtered in Noakhali
Young tigers need 178 to win U-19WC
Five held over gang-rape in Bhola
PM returns home
Salary of pry school assistant teachers raised
4th BD round of Jessup Moot Court competition concludes in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft