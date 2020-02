Police have recovered the body of a local Awami League leader, presumed murdered, with his throat slashed in Noakhali's Companiganj Upazila.

The dead man, identified as Md Sohrab Hossain, 40, was attacked in a house near his residence in Char Amzad at 12:30am on Sunday. He was a former president of the Companiganj Awami League's Char Elahi Union Ward No. 6 unit. -bdnews24.com