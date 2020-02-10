Fakhrul among 35 gets bail





Judge of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court KM Imrul Kayes passed the order after a hearing on the bail petition of the BNP leaders on Sunday.

As the tenure of bail awarded by the High Court for eight weeks expired, the BNP leaders surrendered before the court and sought bail, said their lawyer Joynul Abedin Mesbah.

Those granted bail include Fakhrul, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Khairul Kabir Khokon, Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel and Nipun Roy. They got bail until April 4 next.

On December 11 last year, the two cases were filed with Shahbagh Police Station after three motorcycles were torched in Supreme Court area. -UNB



















