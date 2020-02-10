Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:28 PM
Home Back Page

Fakhrul among 35 gets bail

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

A Dhaka court on Sunday granted bail to 35 BNP leaders, including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, in two cases of violence filed with Shahbagh Police Station last year.
Judge of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court KM Imrul Kayes passed the order after a hearing on the bail petition of the BNP leaders on Sunday.
As the tenure of bail awarded by the High Court for eight weeks expired, the BNP leaders surrendered before the court and sought bail, said their lawyer Joynul Abedin Mesbah.
Those granted bail include Fakhrul, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Khairul Kabir Khokon, Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel and Nipun Roy. They got bail until April 4 next.
On December 11 last year, the two cases were filed with Shahbagh Police Station after three motorcycles were torched in Supreme Court area.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four assailants put on remand
Earn people’s respect through good deeds: LGRD Minister to UP officials
Noakhali AL leader found dead
Fakhrul among 35 gets bail
Novels, poetry books drawing crowd at Ekushey Book Fair
Want peace, also want well-trained army: PM
Drives against corruption, drugs, terrorism to continue: PM
Bumble bee numbers tumble with climate change: Study


Latest News
University student remanded for raping girlfriend
Ruman Shana named as world's best breakthrough archer
BCB eyes long-term plan to prepare U-19 cricketers
Fear of police should be removed from public mind: IGP
EU calls emergency talks on new coronavirus
All MRP to be e-Passport within 5-yrs
Even sister's death couldn’t dent history maker Akbar
Jubo league leader killed in road crash
Madrasa teacher held for attempt to rape a girl
BSMRSTU students continue demonstration
Most Read News
Junior Tigers lift World Cup trophy
Modern concept of marketing
Watercolour Reigns Supreme
Woman gives birth to quadruplets thru' normal delivery
Ex-AL leader slaughtered in Noakhali
Young tigers need 178 to win U-19WC
Five held over gang-rape in Bhola
PM returns home
Salary of pry school assistant teachers raised
4th BD round of Jessup Moot Court competition concludes in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft