Novels, poetry books drawing crowd at Ekushey Book Fair



As the days go by the number of people at the book fair is increasing. The picture shows some enthusiastic book lovers browsing through books of their choice at a stall at the Ekushey Book Fair on the premises of Bangla Academy. The picture was taken on Sunday. photo : Observer

Thousands of people of all ages, particularly the youth, flocked different stalls and pavilions to find books of their favourite writers. "I bought books for my school-going son Adib and daughter Ahsana. They like illustrated books, so I bought them those," said Ashraful Alam Sagor, a private job holder who also bought an anthology of Kazi Nazrul Islam for himself.

"Besides, I also bought books for my wife who loves to read books of Humayun Ahmed," said Sagor with a smile, as his wife Afifa Rahman stood next to him.

Flanked by his parents, five-year-old Adib was seen visibly absorbed carrying books on rhymes and ghost stories at the Suhrawardy Udyan.

Another visitor Fahmida and her husband Akash, both private job holders, chose books by Humayun Ahmed and Ahmed Sofa respectively.

Keeping in mind the readers' age groups, publishers have also diversified their catalogue.

Sirajul Islam, publisher of Kotha Prokash, said, "We have books on different genres. People from all ages come to our pavilion, and therefore we publish books for all ages."

Most of the publishers were showcasing novels and poetry books in their stalls.

Novels and poetry collections on the Liberation War, world literature, history and many more were much sought after. At the same time, romantic novels and poetry collections were the popular choice among the youths.

In most of the stalls, poetry books were the preferred choice.

"At times, poetry books sell more compared to novels…," said Abu Sayed of "Barna Prokashoni". "Then again, a good novel is always in demand," he added.

Other than poetry collections by famous authors, "Srestho Kobita" by Shamsul Arefin and "Kobita Samagra" by Kajal Shahnewaz were also catching readers' attention at their pavilion, he said.

"Apotti Sotteyo" (In spite of Objection), a book of poetry with themes of political satire, written by Al Masum who is a journalist working with an English daily was launched on Friday evening.

The Daily Star's Editor and Publisher Mahfuz Anam along with noted personalities unveiled the book.

Former chairperson of the International Relations of Dhaka University Prof Delwar Hossain, noted writer Lutfur Rahman Riton and journalist Golam Mortoza were also present at the book launching at the Udyan. Meanwhile, 201 new books hit the fair on Saturday.





















