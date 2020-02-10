Want peace, also want well-trained army: PM





She said this when French Air Chief General d'armee aerienne Philippe Lavigne met her at her Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

The Prime Minister said as Bangladesh is a developing country, it needs peace. "Peace is the requirement for development of any country," she said.

Mentioning that the poverty rate was 82 percent after the country's independence, she said the government had been able to reduce it to 20.5 percent in the last 11 years. "We want to spend more money on socioeconomic development," she said.

About terrorism, Sheikh Hasina termed it a global problem, saying people's mindset will have to be changed to tackle the menace.

She also said the Bangladesh government created awareness among the country's people through various types of campaign.

The Prime Minister described Bangladesh's relations with France as a wonderful one and recalled with gratitude its contributions during the Liberation War of Bangladesh. General d'armee aerienne Philippe Lavigne highly appreciated the hospitality of the people of Bangladesh. -UNB



























