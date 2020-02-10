Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 February, 2020, 8:28 PM
Home Back Page

Want peace, also want well-trained army: PM

Published : Monday, 10 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said Bangladesh does not want any war, but it wants to train up its defence personnel so that they do not lag behind.
She said this when French Air Chief General d'armee aerienne Philippe Lavigne met her at her Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office.
PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.
The Prime Minister said as Bangladesh is a developing country, it needs peace. "Peace is the requirement for development of any country," she said.
Mentioning that the poverty rate was 82 percent after the country's independence, she said the government had been able to reduce it to 20.5 percent in the last 11 years. "We want to spend more money on socioeconomic development," she said.
About terrorism, Sheikh Hasina termed it a global problem, saying people's mindset will have to be changed to tackle the menace.
She also said the Bangladesh government created awareness among the country's people through various types of campaign.
The Prime Minister described Bangladesh's relations with France as a wonderful one and recalled with gratitude its contributions during the Liberation War of Bangladesh. General d'armee aerienne Philippe Lavigne highly appreciated the hospitality of the people of Bangladesh.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four assailants put on remand
Earn people’s respect through good deeds: LGRD Minister to UP officials
Noakhali AL leader found dead
Fakhrul among 35 gets bail
Novels, poetry books drawing crowd at Ekushey Book Fair
Want peace, also want well-trained army: PM
Drives against corruption, drugs, terrorism to continue: PM
Bumble bee numbers tumble with climate change: Study


Latest News
University student remanded for raping girlfriend
Ruman Shana named as world's best breakthrough archer
BCB eyes long-term plan to prepare U-19 cricketers
Fear of police should be removed from public mind: IGP
EU calls emergency talks on new coronavirus
All MRP to be e-Passport within 5-yrs
Even sister's death couldn’t dent history maker Akbar
Jubo league leader killed in road crash
Madrasa teacher held for attempt to rape a girl
BSMRSTU students continue demonstration
Most Read News
Junior Tigers lift World Cup trophy
Modern concept of marketing
Watercolour Reigns Supreme
Woman gives birth to quadruplets thru' normal delivery
Ex-AL leader slaughtered in Noakhali
Young tigers need 178 to win U-19WC
Five held over gang-rape in Bhola
PM returns home
Salary of pry school assistant teachers raised
4th BD round of Jessup Moot Court competition concludes in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft