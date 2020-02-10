Drives against corruption, drugs, terrorism to continue: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cuts a cake at the Graduation Ceremony of the DSCSC Course at the Mirpur Cantonment on Sunday. photo : pid

"We've already announced a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, terrorism, militancy and corruption. So, the drives against corruption, drugs and terrorism will continue," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while delivering her speech at the graduation ceremony of Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) 2020 at Sheikh Hasina Complex of Mirpur Cantonment.

She urged the members of the Armed Forces to pay special attention to these social diseases.

Sheikh Hasina said her government wants to utilise merit, knowledge and strength of the youth in the interest of the country.

Mentioning that the Armed Forces of Bangladesh have been contributing to the United Nations peacekeeping missions, she said, "I want to develop them as modern forces so that they can move forward keeping pace with any country and face the situation of any country [where they'll be deployed]."

The Prime Minister said the Bangladesh Armed Forces earned fame wherever they worked in any country of the world.

She said the armed forces have won the hearts of the local people of different countries through rendering humanitarian services there.

Putting emphasis on trainings, the Prime Minister said she always thinks that training is the most important matter as the armed forces can protect the sovereignty and independence of the country as well as do social works more competently through trainings.

She mentioned that the armed forces have been playing a significant role in the social and infrastructural development in the country. "The fame (of the armed forces) has increased as they work very competently," said the Prime Minister.

Pointing at the fresh graduates, she said they have acquired knowledge of warfare and contemporary national and international affairs during their 45-week DSCSC course.

The Prime Minister said this acquired knowledge would help the graduates perform duties and responsibilities as well as face any type of challenge. They can also contribute more to the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh, she added.

Hasina said her government formulated the 'Forces Goal 2030' and is now implementing it for the development of the Armed Forces.

Against the backdrop of the emerging security scenario, the DSCSC training curricula have been modernised with contemporary modules and the computer-assisted war-game has been played on the campus for the first time, through which the college campus has turned into a digitised one, she said.

Speaking about the 54 foreign graduates, Hasina described them as goodwill ambassadors of Bangladesh on foreign lands. "I hope, you'll remain as friends of Bangladesh… you'll remain as goodwill ambassadors and will never forget Bangladesh." -UNB



















