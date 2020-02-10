Cyclone, storms lash Australia

SYDNEY, Feb 9: Weakening tropical cyclone Damien battered northwestern Australia's resource-rich Pilbara region on Sunday, as storms brought heavy rains and flooding to the country's bushfire-ravaged east.

The cyclone was downgraded to a Category One storm Sunday after making landfall late Saturday as a Category Three, when it brought winds of 195 kilometres per hour (121 miles per hour) at its peak and forced residents to hunker down indoors under a code red emergency warning. -AFP