Malala shooter flees from jail

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9: Ehsanullah Ehsan, the Taliban terrorist responsible for shooting Nobel Peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai in 2012 and carrying out the deadly Peshawar Army school terror attack in 2014-in which 132 students were killed-has escaped from prison, claiming he had made a secret deal with the country's security forces.If verified, the claim by the Taliban militant, Sajjid Mohmand, also known by his nom de guerre, Ehsanullah Ehsan, would bring renewed scrutiny to the country's ties to the group.Pakistan's security and intelligence forces have long been accused of harbouring terrorist groups to use for their foreign and domestic policy objectives, which they have denied."I have been in detention for three years and I honoured the deal with great patience for three years," Mohmand said in an audio recording that was released on social media on Thursday. "In the near future, I will make more revelations about the deal and people involved in it." -NYT